Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.30.

TSE:EIF opened at C$46.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$37.79 and a twelve month high of C$51.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin purchased 10,000 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$418,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$418,500.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

