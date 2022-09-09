Exen Coin Trading Up 35.3% Over Last 7 Days (BTXN)

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Exen Coin has a market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $574,917.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Exen Coin has traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar. One Exen Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001627 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00351175 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00788731 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015414 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020150 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Exen Coin Profile
Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.
Exen Coin Coin Trading
