EXMO Coin (EXM) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. One EXMO Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $82,800.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,037.33 or 1.00106182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00037780 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (EXM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official. The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.