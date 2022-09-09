Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $13.82

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $13.13. Expro Group shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 2,033 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Expro Group Trading Up 3.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Expro Group
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expro Group (XPRO)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.