Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $13.82

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $13.13. Expro Group shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 2,033 shares.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.30). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.90 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

