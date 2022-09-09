extraDNA (XDNA) Market Cap Tops $37,260.42

extraDNA (XDNA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $37,260.42 and approximately $606.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00142704 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00244329 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00042440 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001564 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About extraDNA

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org.

extraDNA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

