F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,612,040 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.01% of F.N.B. worth $219,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 40.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $66,664. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.17 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.