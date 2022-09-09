Faceter (FACE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $253,788.08

Faceter (FACE) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Faceter has a total market cap of $253,788.08 and $1.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00037129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,018.57 or 0.99973744 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00037584 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter.

Buying and Selling Faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers.FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

