Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Takes $9.88 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 86,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,884,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in VMware by 11.5% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $158,959,000 after buying an additional 819,811 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

