Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $546.40.

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $425,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 129.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $451.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $456.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.42. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $531.03.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

