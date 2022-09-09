Fanspel (FAN) Tops One Day Volume of $299,768.00

Fanspel (FAN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Fanspel has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Fanspel has a total market cap of $12,816.30 and approximately $299,768.00 worth of Fanspel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fanspel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fanspel alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,303.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00063714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00068940 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005576 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00077295 BTC.

Fanspel Coin Profile

Fanspel (CRYPTO:FAN) is a coin. Fanspel’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,476 coins. Fanspel’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net.

Buying and Selling Fanspel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fan360 project is a Blockchain-based platform for sports fans. It aims to provide users with an overview of everything that is happening with their favorite sports stars (social media, news, scores, and etc) in real time. The Fan360 intends to create a community where sports stars fans can contribute with related content and be rewarded with tokens, which can be used for purchasing tickets, other merchandise or a special experience available within the platform. FAN is an ERC20 utility that serves as a currency on the Fan360 platform. Users will be able to earn tokens for their contributions and redeem them for tickets, merchandise and special experiences on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanspel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fanspel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fanspel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fanspel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fanspel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.