Fantom Market Cap Reaches $684.83 Million (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $684.83 million and approximately $173.40 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Fantom Profile
Fantom (FTM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Fantom
