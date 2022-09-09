Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Farmer Bros. Stock Performance
FARM stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.39. Farmer Bros. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65.
Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
Farmer Bros. Company Profile
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
