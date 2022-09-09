Farmland Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $100,493.00 (FAR)

Farmland Protocol (FAR) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Farmland Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Farmland Protocol has a market cap of $3.90 million and $100,493.00 worth of Farmland Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Farmland Protocol has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Farmland Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004188 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.18 or 0.99998514 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036288 BTC.

About Farmland Protocol

FAR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Farmland Protocol’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Farmland Protocol is www.farmland.finance. Farmland Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FarmlandFi.

Farmland Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Farmland is a decentralized cross-chain platform for DeFi farming and profit distribution.It applies innovative blockchain interoperability, smart aggregation, distribution technology, and DAO governance.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Farmland Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Farmland Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Farmland Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Farmland Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Farmland Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.