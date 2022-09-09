F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Acquires £4,970.60 in Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) insider Francesca Ecsery acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 857 ($10.36) per share, with a total value of £4,970.60 ($6,006.04).

F&C Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCIT opened at GBX 866 ($10.46) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 868.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 841.52. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 767.21 ($9.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 953 ($11.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

F&C Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

About F&C Investment Trust

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

