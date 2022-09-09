FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $250.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.65.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $202.87 on Wednesday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after buying an additional 196,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

