FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $250.00

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.65.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $202.87 on Wednesday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after buying an additional 196,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.