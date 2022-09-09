Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Research analysts at Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price points to a potential upside of 59.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $179.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) by 23,280.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

