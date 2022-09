Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Rating Reiterated by Capital One Financial

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Capital One Financial in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.42. The firm has a market cap of C$257.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.75. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.25.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( TSE:FRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.11).

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

