Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of FRX stock opened at C$9.89 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$4.95 and a 1 year high of C$13.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$257.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.42.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.
