Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,355 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.25% of Ferguson worth $78,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FERG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 2,279.2% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FERG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($138.65) to £103.65 ($125.24) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £122 ($147.41) to GBX 9,800 ($118.41) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,535.38.

Shares of FERG opened at $115.83 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.21.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

