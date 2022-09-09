FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, FibSWAP DEx has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One FibSWAP DEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FibSWAP DEx has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $9,807.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00351175 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00788731 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015414 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020150 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.

FibSWAP DEx Coin Profile

FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,368,778,339 coins. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap.

FibSWAP DEx Coin Trading

