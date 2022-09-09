Filda Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $278,094.42 (FILDA)

Filda (FILDA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Filda has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Filda coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filda has a total market capitalization of $278,094.42 and $118,098.00 worth of Filda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,294.07 or 0.99724241 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036230 BTC.

Filda Profile

FILDA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Filda’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,240,628 coins. Filda’s official Twitter account is @fildafinance.

Buying and Selling Filda

According to CryptoCompare, “FilDA is a lending project based on smart contracts, with the goal of realizing pledge lending in multiple chains. At present, the HECO (Huobi Ecological Chain) mainnet has been launched, and it has also been deployed and operated on the Elastos testnet, ready to go online.FilDA is a lending and staking project basing on smart contract. It is currently live on HECO ( the Huobi ECO Chain) and has also been deployed on Elastos testnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filda using one of the exchanges listed above.

