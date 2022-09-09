Financial Comparison: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ameris Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 TriCo Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.94%. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus price target of $50.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.56%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than TriCo Bancshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 31.45% 10.78% 1.38% TriCo Bancshares 29.83% 10.39% 1.15%

Risk and Volatility

Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp $1.07 billion 3.04 $376.91 million $4.82 9.73 TriCo Bancshares $340.71 million 4.57 $117.65 million $3.46 13.50

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TriCo Bancshares. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriCo Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ameris Bancorp pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TriCo Bancshares pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats TriCo Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. It offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. In addition, it originates, administers, and services commercial insurance premium loans and small business administration loans. The company operates 165 full service domestic banking offices and 35 mortgage and loan production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. It operates 61 traditional branches, 7 in-store branches, and 7 loan production offices in 31 counties throughout California. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

