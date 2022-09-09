Financial Comparison: Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) & Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) and Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of Flywire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Western Union shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of Flywire shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Western Union shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Flywire and Western Union, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flywire 0 0 6 1 3.14 Western Union 5 7 1 0 1.69

Profitability

Flywire presently has a consensus price target of $36.86, indicating a potential upside of 43.86%. Western Union has a consensus price target of $18.89, indicating a potential upside of 28.26%. Given Flywire’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Flywire is more favorable than Western Union.

This table compares Flywire and Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flywire -14.98% -7.37% -5.68% Western Union 18.27% 239.89% 10.46%

Volatility & Risk

Flywire has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Union has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flywire and Western Union’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flywire $201.15 million 13.79 -$28.08 million ($0.35) -73.20 Western Union $5.07 billion 1.12 $805.80 million $2.23 6.61

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Flywire. Flywire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Union, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Western Union beats Flywire on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. Flywire Corporation was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. It also offers bill payment services that facilitates payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

