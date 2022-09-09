Financial Review: Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) vs. Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL)

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Robinhood Markets and Lion Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 4 4 5 0 2.08 Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.24%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Lion Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

58.0% of Robinhood Markets shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Lion Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Lion Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Lion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets -221.99% -27.59% -9.64% Lion Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Robinhood Markets has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Lion Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $1.82 billion 4.90 -$3.69 billion ($9.15) -1.10 Lion Group $27.06 million 2.31 $20,000.00 N/A N/A

Lion Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Summary

Robinhood Markets beats Lion Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Lion Group

(Get Rating)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services. The company's trading platform allows users to trade various futures products on futures exchanges worldwide, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Singapore Exchange, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange, and Eurex Exchange; stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Hong Kong Stock Exchange; and the People's Republic of China stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange that are eligible for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs. It also creates, mints, and sells the MetaWords NFTs; and operates Lion NFT platform for buying and selling the MetaWords NFTs. The company has a strategic partnership with Dawa Future Graphic Technology Co., Ltd. to develop its Lion World Metaverse project. Lion Group Holding Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Singapore.

