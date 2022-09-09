FintruX Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $600.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $539,025.13 and $600.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,983.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020974 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00063999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00071154 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005588 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00078672 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

According to CryptoCompare, "FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. "

