FintruX Network Price Hits $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. FintruX Network has a market cap of $550,418.86 and $353.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

