FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.0475 on Exchanges

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $29.01 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 162% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023941 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012300 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000690 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013044 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000059 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 811,526,849 coins and its circulating supply is 610,375,355 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors.FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses.FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. The FIO Protocol runs on its own dPoS blockchain – the FIO Chain. As the internal economic driver, the FIO Token is utilized to pay for all fees necessary to write data to the chain.While the FIO Token is necessary to utilize the FIO Protocol – users do not need to directly obtain the token, as the FIO Protocol is designed for the ability to accept indirect payments. Users can potentially pay for their FIO Protocol usage through intermediaries, including through the Foundation itself, and through using various other popular cryptocurrencies.FIO-enabled products may also choose to pay in part, or in whole, the cost of a FIO Address registration/renewal. Please check with your provider for specifics on their implementation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

