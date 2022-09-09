Firdaos Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $69,407.00 (FDO)

Firdaos (FDO) traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Firdaos coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Firdaos has traded up 303.7% against the U.S. dollar. Firdaos has a market capitalization of $194,977.50 and $69,407.00 worth of Firdaos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,294.07 or 0.99724241 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036230 BTC.

FDO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Firdaos’ total supply is 1,920,036 coins and its circulating supply is 1,589,249 coins. The official website for Firdaos is firdaos.com. Firdaos’ official Twitter account is @zelaapay.

According to CryptoCompare, “Firdaos aims to disrupt the traditional real estate ecosystem through blockchain technology and DeFi, which allows converting real estate assets into flash liquidity pools crowdfunded by a decentralized community of cryptocurrency investors from around the world.Whitepaper”

