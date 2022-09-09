Firo Market Capitalization Hits $32.48 Million (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a market cap of $32.48 million and approximately $12.77 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $2.83 or 0.00013278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,307.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,725.25 or 0.08096830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00182843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00286269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.45 or 0.00738947 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.55 or 0.00617400 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000957 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MTP hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,480,044 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official website is firo.org.

Firo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from Zcoin (full info here), Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Firo uses a PoW-Chainlock hybrid consensus model whereby quorums are formed by several hundred masternodes deterministically selected (LLMQ) that perform a verifiable network-wide measurement/vote of the “first-seen” rule and locks in the block that is first-seen. Blocks are final with a single confirmation as no reorganizations are allowed past this point. This also mitigates 51% mining attacks as more than half the masternode network would need to be compromised to disable Chainlocks before a 51% attack can be mounted. Firo's mining algorithm is MTP which relies on memory hardness to make it resistant to ASICs. It is moving to FiroPOW, a ProgPOW variant that is designed explicitly for GPU mining and is even more resistant to ASICs and FPGAs to encourage fair distribution of its coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

