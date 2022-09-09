First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Buys C$47,800.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,816,400.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 5th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$47,800.00.
  • On Thursday, August 25th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.40 per share, with a total value of C$52,000.00.
  • On Thursday, July 28th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$48,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 25th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 7,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.25 per share, with a total value of C$61,875.00.
  • On Thursday, July 21st, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.75 per share, with a total value of C$43,750.00.
  • On Thursday, June 9th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.67 per share, with a total value of C$53,350.00.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$10.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,403.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$8.12 and a 12-month high of C$18.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.26.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$203.51 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 826.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cormark upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.29.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

