First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 906,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,980,000 after acquiring an additional 76,043 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after purchasing an additional 279,593 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 623,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,593 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 599,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 506,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,169,000 after purchasing an additional 118,288 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.44 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.49.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

