Flamingo Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (FLM) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $37.26 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flamingo has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00172409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00037658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004291 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00099187 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo (FLM) is a PoA coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance.

Buying and Selling Flamingo

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation.The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

