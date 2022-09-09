Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

