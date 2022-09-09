FlypMe Market Cap Tops $584,857.29 (FYP)

FlypMe (FYP) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $584,857.29 and approximately $393.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00037035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,946.04 or 0.99791314 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00038076 BTC.

FlypMe is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

