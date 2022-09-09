Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLYW. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.86.

Flywire Price Performance

FLYW opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Flywire has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flywire news, Director Jo Natauri sold 86,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,653,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $41,928,545.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,910,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,308,848 shares of company stock valued at $58,210,412. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flywire by 226.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Flywire by 141.1% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67,760 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Flywire by 123.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Flywire by 433.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

