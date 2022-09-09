ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.17–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.00 million-$52.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.99 million. ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.49–$0.44 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FORG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.89.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock Stock Performance

NYSE:FORG opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.76. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 35.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ForgeRock by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ForgeRock by 1,049.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 485,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ForgeRock by 58.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 191,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.