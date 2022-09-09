Formation Fi (FORM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $141,347.00

Formation Fi (FORM) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $257,012.02 and $141,347.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00037658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004291 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,043.87 or 0.99197101 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00038652 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi (FORM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2021. Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. The official website for Formation Fi is formation.fi. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi.

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

