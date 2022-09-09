Forte Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 30,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

About Forte Biosciences

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

