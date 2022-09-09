Fortress Lending Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,307.00 (FTS)

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Fortress Lending has traded down 60.3% against the US dollar. One Fortress Lending coin can now be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fortress Lending has a market cap of $109,287.79 and approximately $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00351843 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00786817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020096 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Fortress Lending Profile

Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.

Buying and Selling Fortress Lending

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortress Lending directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortress Lending should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortress Lending using one of the exchanges listed above.

