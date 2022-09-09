Fortress Lending Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,307.00 (FTS)

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Fortress Lending has traded down 60.3% against the US dollar. One Fortress Lending coin can now be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fortress Lending has a market cap of $109,287.79 and approximately $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00351843 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00786817 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015066 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020096 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000296 BTC.
Fortress Lending Profile
Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.
Buying and Selling Fortress Lending
