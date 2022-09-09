Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 131,778 shares.The stock last traded at $85.63 and had previously closed at $85.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Northcoast Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Franklin Electric news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,209 shares of company stock worth $4,911,116 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.