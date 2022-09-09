Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 131,778 shares.The stock last traded at $85.63 and had previously closed at $85.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Northcoast Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.
Franklin Electric Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.06.
Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 20.97%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Franklin Electric news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,209 shares of company stock worth $4,911,116 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.