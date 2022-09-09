Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,455,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 111,740 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.49% of Franklin Resources worth $68,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after buying an additional 933,075 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $288,455,000 after buying an additional 701,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $171,673,000 after buying an additional 144,639 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,018,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $140,129,000 after buying an additional 111,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Price Performance

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $242,451.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,255.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $242,451.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 271,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,255.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,806,049 shares of company stock worth $33,623,107 and sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.26 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

