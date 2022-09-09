Frenchie Network (FREN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $117,152.00

Frenchie Network (FREN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Frenchie Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Frenchie Network has a market cap of $117,152.00 and approximately $8,835.00 worth of Frenchie Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frenchie Network has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00351843 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00786817 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015066 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020096 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000296 BTC.
Frenchie Network Profile
Frenchie Network’s official Twitter account is @FrenchieToken.
