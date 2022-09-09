Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Freshpet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Freshpet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $159.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 186.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 414.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 373.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

