Friendz (FDZ) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Friendz (FDZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $216,755.56 and approximately $57,512.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Friendz has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00037658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004291 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,043.87 or 0.99197101 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00038652 BTC.

About Friendz

FDZ is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Buying and Selling Friendz

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered.Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

