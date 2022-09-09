Frontier Market Capitalization Reaches $24.47 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $24.47 million and $6.28 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

