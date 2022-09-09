Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $12.99

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.99, but opened at $12.15. Frontline shares last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 71,598 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FRO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Frontline from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Frontline Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Frontline had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 46.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

