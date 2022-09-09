FTX Token (FTT) Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, FTX Token has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for $27.73 or 0.00131362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $3.72 billion and approximately $84.38 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00037332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,069.75 or 0.99795482 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00038084 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 329,958,077 coins and its circulating supply is 134,088,740 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

FTX Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.