FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 120.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis.
FuelCell Energy Price Performance
FCEL opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FCEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
See Also
