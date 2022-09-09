FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 120.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FCEL opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

FCEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,633 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 203.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 86,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 44,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 134.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 63,986 shares during the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

