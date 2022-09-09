Fundamenta (FMTA) Market Capitalization Tops $17,813.66

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $17,813.66 and approximately $1,337.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $75.06 or 0.00353777 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00791671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015182 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020225 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,054,932 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,816 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network.

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

