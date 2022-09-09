FUNToken (FUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $86.79 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $86.79 million and $3.52 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,217.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00064871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00068560 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005569 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00077323 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUN is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FUNToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

